Morning Show - Wine

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last year I had the honour of working on a childhood friend's first vinyl. The title of the record was "Wine" and all they told me was that they wanted abstract, and on a budget. I used torn strips of Stonehenge in an old grease trap with a big ol' bottle of wine to create the textures used throughout. Then designed the title to cross the spine so that it wouldn't be legible without flipping it over. More details and evidence of a disastrous wine spill from the shoot in the attachments below. 😅