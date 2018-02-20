Conrad Stel

Morning Show - Wine

Morning Show - Wine
Last year I had the honour of working on a childhood friend's first vinyl. The title of the record was "Wine" and all they told me was that they wanted abstract, and on a budget. I used torn strips of Stonehenge in an old grease trap with a big ol' bottle of wine to create the textures used throughout. Then designed the title to cross the spine so that it wouldn't be legible without flipping it over. More details and evidence of a disastrous wine spill from the shoot in the attachments below. 😅

Posted on Feb 20, 2018
