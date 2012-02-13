Julio Ramos

Amor (love)

Julio Ramos
Julio Ramos
Hire Me
  • Save
Amor (love) typography ornaments vector lettering amor valentines day love heart
Download color palette

Playing with some lettering. Part of a lyrics from a song which can be somewhat applied to Valentines Day.

Happy V-Day!

Ff876f3001ec0468d4887de18d7b63f9
Rebound of
Amor (love)
By Julio Ramos
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Julio Ramos
Julio Ramos
Independent brand designer + illustrator out of Florida
Hire Me

More by Julio Ramos

View profile
    • Like