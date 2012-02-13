Sean Farrell

Marigold Logo

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Marigold Logo logo marigold flower
Download color palette

WIP logo for an accountant firm named Marigold - Hopefully you can see the M. Trying a minimal glassy effect, nothing too crazy ;)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like