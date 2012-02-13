Justin Garand

Training Camp Billboard

Justin Garand
Justin Garand
Hire Me
  • Save
Training Camp Billboard atlanta falcons atl falcons nfl football billboard mock up georgia sports dirty bird led fans digital
Download color palette

LED Billboard I did for training camp when I was with the Falcons, here is a mock up. I never saw the final product. Camp had a great turn out, fans really enjoyed it. So I imagine it looked great :)

Creative Director: Mike Benford

Justin Garand
Justin Garand
Welcome to my Design Portfolio
Hire Me

More by Justin Garand

View profile
    • Like