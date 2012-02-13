Leighton Hubbell

Gearhead Shirt

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Hire Me
  • Save
Gearhead Shirt gear gearhead sprocket cycling chainlink bicycle skull crossbones wrench halo blue shirt
Download color palette

A newly revised and updated Gearhead logo and shirt design in two-color format.

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration
Hire Me

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like