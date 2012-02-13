Jake Desaulniers

This (could) Mean Markdown

This (could) Mean Markdown
After seeing everyone else's iterations on the markdown arrow icon concept, I thought I'd throw in my two cents.

Rebound of
This Means Markdown
By dustin curtis
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

