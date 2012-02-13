Zilligen Design Studio

Aries Tattoo

Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Aries Tattoo
Download color palette

Just a tattoo design for a client that I turned in to "sports-logo" form.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
An agile sports branding design boutique.
Hire Me

More by Zilligen Design Studio

View profile
    • Like