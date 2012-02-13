Paul Robert Lloyd

The Inevitable Slideshow

I’m currently in the process of upgrading my portfolio pages. I thought I could get away with simply listing all images on a page, but it was difficult to see where the page ended and the showcased design started. That and the images bleed into each other.

And with that, I'm embracing the carousel!

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
