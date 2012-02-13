Thomas Jockin

Punctuation and Figure Fun

Thomas Jockin
Thomas Jockin
  • Save
Punctuation and Figure Fun type design typography
Download color palette

Having some fun with the punctuation (look at that exclamation point!) and figures.

B7ce3878a1360e9f513ed271771266b4
Rebound of
Grecian Type
By Thomas Jockin
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Thomas Jockin
Thomas Jockin

More by Thomas Jockin

View profile
    • Like