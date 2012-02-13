Rat Barse

Business Card

Rat Barse
Rat Barse
  • Save
Business Card logo typography branding business card
Download color palette

This is the front and back of my business card. Finished the logo, created the type for "graphic design." I think the card is pretty successful.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Rat Barse
Rat Barse

More by Rat Barse

View profile
    • Like