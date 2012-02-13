Zach Forrester

Smaller Lens, More Light

Zach Forrester
Zach Forrester
Hire Me
  • Save
Smaller Lens, More Light camera lens colour glass
Download color palette

Not sure if I like this more or less than the original...

Camera lens
Rebound of
Reflections are Hard
By Zach Forrester
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Zach Forrester
Zach Forrester
Design and Development
Hire Me

More by Zach Forrester

View profile
    • Like