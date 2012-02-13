Upgrade2 400x300

Paul Carlson

upgrade 2.0 - I'm working on look for this sermon series my church will be doing. It's a re-working of a series we did like 8 years ago... and my design was terrible for that, so i'm coming up with something better and more current. Pulling some inspiration from the HTML 5 logo.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
