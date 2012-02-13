Ali Rahmoun

Clubbers Valentine

Clubbers Valentine clubbers valentine heart headphone dj nightclub party love 3d vray
a sneak peek of a flyer design I'm making for a club for valentines night party.. heart and headphone were made in 3ds max, and rendered in vray :)

Bigger version http://goo.gl/2g0B3

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
