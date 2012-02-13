Will B

In progress

Will B
Will B
  • Save
In progress cars detailing web photoshop
Download color palette

Made a start on a website for my brothers car detailing business.

Eventually it will have desktop, tablet and phone versions but considering he rang me today and asked (demanded) that it be ready in 2 weeks I think that will have to be phase two.

He needs a new logo very badly, anyone interested?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Will B
Will B

More by Will B

View profile
    • Like