Markdown v2

Markdown v2
My second crack at a Markdown icon, once again inspired by Dustin Curtis' original idea. Trying to reincorporate the border as he did, I really like the keyboard key look. Still not sure about the border radius of the container or the sharp edges of the arrow, but I do like the "flying M" look.

Rebound of
This Means Markdown
By dustin curtis
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
