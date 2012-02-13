Chris Inclenrock

Meat Walk SF

Chris Inclenrock
Chris Inclenrock
Hire Me
  • Save
Meat Walk SF meat logo texture beef san francisco crest concept
Download color palette

Early conceptual logo design for an event identity in the city.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Chris Inclenrock
Chris Inclenrock
Brands & Pixels
Hire Me

More by Chris Inclenrock

View profile
    • Like