Vladimir Carrer

Markdown

Vladimir Carrer
Vladimir Carrer
  • Save
Markdown markdown logo symbol
Download color palette

I couldn't resist I just needed to rebound Dustin Curtis Markdown symbol.

My idea is based on HTML Header H1 tag http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax#header . H1 tag is usually is where we put the biggest text and is the beginning of the page. I used daringfireball.net background color to color the letters.

What do you think?

4a8534b6e33ade657c665aa148e4a383
Rebound of
This Means Markdown
By dustin curtis
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Vladimir Carrer
Vladimir Carrer

More by Vladimir Carrer

View profile
    • Like