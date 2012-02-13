Jake Page

Lebron lebron lebron james caricature illustration digital pencil
I don't have a particular affinity for the guy, but he's got a fun face.

View it in full here: http://bit.ly/ApzNSU

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
