Julien Cornic

car news logo

Julien Cornic
Julien Cornic
  • Save
car news logo logo cars red car speed grey
Download color palette

Preview of an upcoming project logo.
Website will be launched in 2 or 3 weeks, still plenty of hours to spend on it ;o)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Julien Cornic
Julien Cornic

More by Julien Cornic

View profile
    • Like