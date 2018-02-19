🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Gemstone lion logo design. A symbol of pride and power with a stylish and unique appearance. The modern lion logo is ideal for businesses or companies about precious or semiprecious stones, including diamond and sapphire, ruby or emerald, jewels or handmade jewellery. The gemstone lion logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.
