Reed Reibstein

Yale Daily News Magazine redesign prototype, "Small Talk"

Reed Reibstein
Reed Reibstein
  • Save
Yale Daily News Magazine redesign prototype, "Small Talk" college prototype magazine ff yoga ornaments borders magneta literary yale redesign
Download color palette

The ornament-heavy top to a section of short articles in the new Yale Daily News Magazine. This is a prototype, not the final version.

Reed Reibstein
Reed Reibstein

More by Reed Reibstein

View profile
    • Like