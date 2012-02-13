It's live! After three days of frantic design and code I got the site up and running for Sunday. I'm pretty happy with it, there are a few tweaks I would like to make but my dissertation now has to take priority :( From designing things to writing things, I know which I would rather do!

Anyway, go and have a look at the live version @ www.thankstofarmers.org/ and give your thanks to Britain's hardworking, dedicated & irreplaceable farmers, who work everyday to provide the fuel to keep Britain Great! :)