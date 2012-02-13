Dariusz Fraczyk

Flow Admin - Posts list view

wordpress admin cms
This is posts view of Flow Admin. I have moved some buttons , other are redesigned to looks more like tabs. What do you think guys?

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
