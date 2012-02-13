Justin McDowell

Shopping Cart Realignment, 1st Pass

Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell
  • Save
Shopping Cart Realignment, 1st Pass redesign realignment shopping cart tables typography comparison before and after
Download color palette

Trying to take this shopping cart out of the late 90s with better typography and open spaces. The new draft is on the right, but hopefully I didn’t need to tell you that.

Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell

More by Justin McDowell

View profile
    • Like