Husky Logo Exploration

Husky Logo Exploration husky nu icon logo huskies northeastern degree project
This is my first attempt at Re-Discovering King Husky, my senior Degree Project. This attempt was more of the traditional route of a Husky mascot. Still needs work, but after I finalize this version, I'm basically going to strip it down and attempt to streamline an iconic version with multiple variations in order to rebrand Northeastern University's King Husky.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
