Mischa Piepers

Blue button

Mischa Piepers
Mischa Piepers
  • Save
Blue button blue button text ui
Download color palette

Button for an UX website I'm working on. The button first displays the possible need, and then the action to take. Not only an action like most buttons do.

I'm trying to see if this works =)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Mischa Piepers
Mischa Piepers

More by Mischa Piepers

View profile
    • Like