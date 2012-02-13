Kevin van der Wijst

Kevin van der Wijst
Kevin van der Wijst
Visuals / branding for 'Rent A Talent', which is a self-explanatory concept for the 200-year anniversary of the college I attend. Proceeds go to charity.

Our vision on the concept and associated campaign were pitched to the board of the 200-year schoolproject.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
