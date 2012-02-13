Samuel Fine

This Means Markdown?

This Means Markdown? markdown icon
Inspired by a comment on Dustin Curtis' original Markdown icon idea, perhaps an icon like this would allow for an image without any explicit characters, while still implying the M in whitespace. This is a 30-second very unpolished idea, a little heavy-handed and obvious, but I'd love to see a real icon designer take a crack at something like this. Shrug.

Rebound of
This Means Markdown
By dustin curtis
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
