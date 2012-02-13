kellianderson

Benefit poster for sale

Busy day today. I designed a poster for Help Ink to benefit Room to Read and it just went up for sale here: http://helpink.org/product/read

And I wrote a little bit about the thinking and the process stuff here: http://kellianderson.com/blog/2012/02/bonafide-merchandise/

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
