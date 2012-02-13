Clear Desktop

Nik Fletcher

As part of our launch for @UseClear I took David's original icon artwork, one clichéd poster meme, opened Photoshop, and le voila!

You can download the full desktop here.

Clear launches this Wednesday, and is a collaboration between Realmac Software, Impending Inc and Milen Dzhumerov.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
