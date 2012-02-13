dustin curtis

This Means Markdown

This Means Markdown
UPDATE: See: http://dribbble.com/shots/470338-The-Markdown-Mark

I'm making something, and it uses Markdown. But there's no universal symbol for Markdown. Maybe there should be.

Here's what it might look like: http://screenshots.dustincurtis.com/no_comment-20120213-111944.png

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
