Meet Fyu-Neru (AKA Funnel) and he is from the anime Guilty Crown! (If you get a chance watch it, it's really good!)

I was working on an icon a few weeks ago for my HDD and then I saw that Pedja Rusic made a gorgeous Nyanko Sensei icon (See it here) and decided to stay up all night, listen to the OST and finish this little guy.

I tried to make him as "real" as I possibly could.

I snagged the idea from Pedja to give the icon out. So here it is! (ICNS) Download!

Also, here is the Massive version (PNG) if you are interested :) See it BIG!