Sullivan : Banner

Sullivan : Banner illustration lost type sullivan font
A while back, Jason Mark Jones asked if I cared if he made a full typeface out of the "S" I had made for my avatar. I told him I'd be honored. ANd I got to make the banner image for Lost Type! Check out the whole shabang here: http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=sullivan

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
