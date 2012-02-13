Logan Olds

Twist

This is an original sketch of mine that I pen tooled in Illustrator. This was a logo design for my Package Design class. The company is called 'Innertwist' - a company that's packaging specializes in keeping your earbuds tangle free. The lettering is symbolic of earbud wires embodying a some what tangled form. Ive dropped the idea, this is merely for show & tell now. 1st time experimenting with hand done type. Stoked with the results.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
