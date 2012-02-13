Sebastiano Guerriero

Skull Samurai artwork

Skull Samurai artwork twinne sketch handdrawn drawn skull illustration design pencil black hand drawing tshirt
Working on my first artwork for the upcoming t-shirt online store Twinne.com

Miss no updates about this new project:

http://www.facebook.com/twinne.com

https://twitter.com/#!/twinne_com

http://twinne.com/

