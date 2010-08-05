Kevin Richardson

When I'm knee deep in a project, I've got a habit of taking quick photos of what I'm working on before I head home for the day. Sometimes I'll check out the photos later in the evening to review everything with a clear head. Reviewing photos, rather than actual screen shots help me see things from a different perspective; especially with print work – which this piece happens to be.

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
