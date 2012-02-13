Gideon Baldridge

Streamgraph

Gideon Baldridge
Gideon Baldridge
  • Save
Streamgraph
Download color palette

Concept sketch to visualize git commits by branch over the history of a repository. Based on the D3 implementation of Streamgraphs.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Gideon Baldridge
Gideon Baldridge

More by Gideon Baldridge

View profile
    • Like