CFC Website

Here is the custom Sermon Series section of the site that shows our sermons that are "In Stores Now" (ie: past series we've done), "Now Showing" (ie: the series we're currently doing) and "Coming Soon" (where we give teasers of upcoming series). We have a movie theme in our church, and actually have movie boxes out front with large movie posters that we design for every series....so this theme was a perfect thing to carry into the website.

View it in our portfolio: http://www.awakendesigncompany.com/new/crossroads-fellowship-church-website-and-mobile-view/

Check it out live at: http://www.cfcberea.org

