Josh Cleland

Birthday Chameleon 2

Josh Cleland
Josh Cleland
  • Save
Birthday Chameleon 2 chameleon camouflage birthday animal vector cartoon humor party
Download color palette

I reversed the stripes on the chameleon's face to make the gradient transition less muddy. I also added more texture elements to the body.

09bde6adbde0b772e1c9b918b1e6d6f1
Rebound of
Birthday Chameleon
By Josh Cleland
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Josh Cleland
Josh Cleland
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Josh Cleland

View profile
    • Like