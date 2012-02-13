Emir Ayouni

The End (Sullivan Specimen)

Specimen shot for the new display font Sullivan by Jason Mark Jones. Now available via The Lost Type co-op.

Comes in 3 weights.

This one's a killer.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
