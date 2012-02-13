Mike Armstrong

Doubloon Dash v.2 gameplay

Mike Armstrong
Mike Armstrong
  • Save
Doubloon Dash v.2 gameplay game pirate penguin
Download color palette

Gameplay from Doubloon Dash, a Facebook game from Microsoft Research. Players can customise their own pirates in the Pirate Builder: http://dribbble.com/shots/389822-Doubloon-Dash-Pirate-Builder

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Mike Armstrong
Mike Armstrong

More by Mike Armstrong

View profile
    • Like