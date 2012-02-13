Gert van Duinen

José Design

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
José Design doodle iphone 4s lettering sketch
Download color palette

Stuck with the round compact theme, here's another quick doodle I made during a phone call with Paypal this afternoon. Think I call these phoodles now ;)

I know it might be a bit cryptic to some, but then again it's just a quick play with the letters to form a logo for the all talented and creative friend José.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like