Val Head

..metric

Val Head
Val Head
  • Save
..metric canvas pattern css3 pastels neutraface
Download color palette

More fun with canvas patterns and web-kit masks!
http://dl.dropbox.com/u/1143870/demos/angletype/angletype03.html
(webkit things only because of the masks, sorry!)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Val Head
Val Head

More by Val Head

View profile
    • Like