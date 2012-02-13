LogoDesignSquad Ripoff Update

Trending designs to inspire you
LogoDesignSquad.com is back up! At this point they've removed all of the offending logos from their portfolio section, but the ConceptNOW section remains unchanged, with the logos here included for sale!!
Bizmouse, katlock are mine, VoxSix made "fellow alien". IM not sure who created birdlaunch, moustachero and Scribo but I am sure they are stolen too.
These logos are actually listed for sale, or SOLD on this website. I have had no response to the emails sent by the address provided by Simon.
Special thanks to "Stefan" who contacted me about this a few days ago after seeing some of these logos sold on both Logoturn and this fraudulent website called Logodesignsquad.com