José Castro

Morante Typeface

José Castro
José Castro
  • Save
Morante Typeface tipografia caligrafia graphic gráfico grafico type letters font fonts lettering typeface morante pedro diaz spanish portuguese script swaches ligatures portugal porto esad kerning revival historic details master grade print digital
Download color palette

Morante Typeface has been featured by Behance earning a highlight position on www.typographyserved.com |and in| portfolios.aiga.org

Come see and appreciate the FULL PROJECT at: http://be.net/ZeCastro

José Castro
José Castro

More by José Castro

View profile
    • Like