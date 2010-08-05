🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Ok, so I really wanna make a tumblr theme... The Daily Tumble is a newspaper-inspired theme.
Here's the premise: just because a blog is dynamic content, doesn't mean it shouldn't look as good as a magazine or newspaper spread.
Print always has the tendency to treat type and layout very deliberately, because... well because it's easier to control those things in the static world of print design. But come on, most of the content people read now is on the web (on Tumblr, if you're me), so why not bring all the good things about print design to the things I'm reading all the time anyway?