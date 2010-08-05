Caroline Hadilaksono

The Daily Tumble

The Daily Tumble
Ok, so I really wanna make a tumblr theme... The Daily Tumble is a newspaper-inspired theme.

Here's the premise: just because a blog is dynamic content, doesn't mean it shouldn't look as good as a magazine or newspaper spread.

Print always has the tendency to treat type and layout very deliberately, because... well because it's easier to control those things in the static world of print design. But come on, most of the content people read now is on the web (on Tumblr, if you're me), so why not bring all the good things about print design to the things I'm reading all the time anyway?

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
