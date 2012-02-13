Adam C. Beamish

The flow of time is always cruel... MK II.

The flow of time is always cruel... MK II. zelda link ocarina of time triforce
Tweaked the colours, style, and geometry a bit. Still far from finished.

Rebound of
The flow of time is always cruel...
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
