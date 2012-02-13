Nerd Radio iOS

Clayton Correia

Working on a fun little side project. It's and iOS App to help people discover podcasts that they're interested in. This it he first shot of the "feed" in the app. Would love to get some feedback.

Also, come hang out with me on Twitter. I'd love to connect with more people from Dribbble.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
