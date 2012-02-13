Juicefoozle

digital painting training

Juicefoozle
Juicefoozle
  • Save
digital painting training digitalpainting digital painting illustration characterdesign
Download color palette

after working/illustrating super clean the last weeks i needed a change and got back to digital painting. here's a snapshot of the whole thing so far: http://instagr.am/p/G83AhLxEST/

and here's an earlier version that has quite it's charme as well ;) http://instagr.am/p/G8flT6REfu/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Juicefoozle
Juicefoozle

More by Juicefoozle

View profile
    • Like