Luigi Lucarelli

Ice Cream Tree Preview

Luigi Lucarelli
Luigi Lucarelli
  • Save
Ice Cream Tree Preview luigi lucarelli character design little leo
Download color palette

Have you ever wanted ice cream to grow on trees?

Click here for the full sized image: http://luigil.deviantart.com/#/d4pl9t7

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Luigi Lucarelli
Luigi Lucarelli

More by Luigi Lucarelli

View profile
    • Like